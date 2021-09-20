Advertise With Us
Edward Thomas Art Auction raising awareness of mental health issues in Charlottesville community

Paintings by Edward Thomas.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Consignment House on the Downtown Mall and Region Ten are teaming up to end the stigma about suicide, through art.

Consignment House is hosting an art auction in honor of artist Edward Thomas. Thomas sold thousands of pieces through Consignment House over the past decades and was known for illustrating iconic scenes of Charlottesville.

Thomas died by suicide earlier this year.

As part of the auction, 10% of proceeds will support mental health programs at Region Ten.

“His talent is undeniable,” said Geoff Robinson of Consignment House. “It was a tragic loss for our community to experience. This is an opportunity for as many people as we can reach out to - to have the opportunity to buy some of the last of his pieces and support Region Ten for their efforts to help the awareness of mental health issues in our community.”

The auction is going on now through September 29. Bid can be placed online.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or other mental health issues, call Region Ten at 434-972-1800 or call the National Suicide Prevention Number at 800-273-8255.

