Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Planning Commission to hear Future Land Use Map proposal on Sept. 21

A mailbox outside of a home
A mailbox outside of a home(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Planning Commission will hear a proposal on Tuesday, September 21 on a Future Land Use Map for the city.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville says the consultant team working on the project has made good progress. The organization thinks the framework should be used across the city.

“This has been a long, long process but worth doing. Since 2017, we’ve been really rethinking not only who we are as a community, but how we got this way. Kudos to the city for really figuring out that we need some big changes,” said Dan Rosensweig, the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

Habitat also sent a letter to the Planning Commission outlining changes it would like to see included in the draft. These include that the framework proposed for “sensitive” areas should be applied citywide in all lower intensity residential areas, among other suggestions.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires

Latest News

Route 29 Corridor study
Route 29 Corridor project wants your input
Emmet Street construction
Emmet Street construction closes northbound lane
Golfer at Glenmore
Organizations golfing to provide computers for students in Charlottesville
COVID-19
VDH: 836,140 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,312 deaths