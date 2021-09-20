Charlottesville Planning Commission to hear Future Land Use Map proposal on Sept. 21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Planning Commission will hear a proposal on Tuesday, September 21 on a Future Land Use Map for the city.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville says the consultant team working on the project has made good progress. The organization thinks the framework should be used across the city.

“This has been a long, long process but worth doing. Since 2017, we’ve been really rethinking not only who we are as a community, but how we got this way. Kudos to the city for really figuring out that we need some big changes,” said Dan Rosensweig, the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

Habitat also sent a letter to the Planning Commission outlining changes it would like to see included in the draft. These include that the framework proposed for “sensitive” areas should be applied citywide in all lower intensity residential areas, among other suggestions.

