The Bridge Ministry and F3 partner to help men overcome struggles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - F3 and the Bridge Ministry joined forces to offer men a way to overcome their struggles. Students from The Bridge learn to manage anger, break harmful habits, and find daily structure.

Jay James is the Assistant Director and Board Chairman of The Bridge Ministry.

“There’s a commonality in mission, bringing men together, overcoming challenges, building structure, all of these things that are core tenants of both programs,” said James.

F3 is an organization that encourages men to connect through exercise.

The Bridge Ministry comes with a three-step process. Step one is serving men an alternative to incarceration. They are invited to live on a residential campus in Buckingham.

“The structure of The Bridge is 12 months on a residential campus in Buckingham which is our training center,” said James.

In phase 2, men in the program move into houses on The Bridge campus. During the year, they learn a trade to jumpstart their careers.

“After 12 months they transition to our intern house,” said James.

The Intern house is phase 3 where men in the program find continued structure and start a job.

Men in any stage of the program are invited to join F3′s exercise sessions.

“Everybody wants to be fit. We draw men in from the fitness component and what happens is they stick around because of the fellowship, friendships and the bonds,” said Jim Harshaw, member of F3.

The Bridge students find the F3 workouts beneficial.

“They’re strenuous, I’ll tell you that. It helps you get your cardio up,” said Denzell Butler, F3 and Bridge Ministry Student

Dustin Edmunds, another student from F3 and The Bridge Ministry, says this routine exercise shows that overcoming obstacles is possible.

“If somebody is falling behind, everyone is encouraging them and it’s really important,” said Edmunds.

That encouragement is what helps fuel these men to live lives they’re proud of.

