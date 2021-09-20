Advertise With Us
Bennett’s Village reveals phase one of new playground concept

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new park is coming to Charlottesville but this one is different than the rest.

Bennett’s Village is opening an all accessible playground. They revealed phase one Sunday, September 19 at Pen Park.

They are in the process of building a treehouse that will be for kids of all abilities. That way, kids in wheelchairs or anyone with mobility challenges can still have access to nature pathways.

They say this really is a place for everyone to play together.

“We want to build a treehouse that everyone can go down and play in the woods,” President of Bennett’s Village Kara McClurken said. “It’s gonna have two layers, so that you can be down below playing amongst the bottoms of the trees and then up top flat, on this level you can be among the trees.”

The next phases will include building sensory gardens, and then also a splash park for kids. There will also be a track with different elevations to create the feeling of flying.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

