Tracking Strong Autumn Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure to the north will continue to provide a northeast to easterly wind flow. Keeping afternoon temperatures from getting too hot. That High pressure area will keep our rain chances to a minimum through Monday.

A more easterly breeze will back in some more clouds and some fog overnight into Monday morning. Along with a little drizzle. Some sun breaks through later in the day with seasonable temperatures.

Tracking rain over the South and Tennessee Valley. A few of those showers will arrive here later on Tuesday. A strong Cold Front will sweep east from the west later Wednesday into early Thursday with rain and thunder. The overall severe weather risk is low at this time since the front is passing through overnight into Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will vary from a half inch to 2.5 inches total from Tuesday through Thursday.

Trending drier and cooler behind the front late week.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some fog and drizzle to start. Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Monday night: It’s the full harvest moon. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Rain developing. Mainly later in the day and at night. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Mostly morning rain. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Watching a weak front for Saturday night. Maybe a shower west. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s.

