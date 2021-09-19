Dry and Warm Sunday, Changes Mid Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant start to Sunday with some areas of fog. High pressure to the north will continue to provide a northeast wind flow. Keeping afternoon temperatures from getting too hot. That High pressure area will keep our rain chances to a minimum through Monday.

A more easterly breeze will back in some more clouds overnight into Monday morning. Along with some fog. Some sun breaks through later in the day.

Tracking some rain over the South. Some of those showers will arrive here later on Tuesday. A strong Cold Front arrives from the west later Wednesday into early Thursday with rain. The overall severe weather risk is low at this time since the front is passing through overnight. Rainfall amounts will vary from a half inch to two inches total from Tuesday through Thursday morning.

Trending drier and cooler behind the front late week.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Most communities will remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Monday night: It’s the full harvest moon. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Rain developing. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Morning showers exit. Breeze and becoming drier. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s.

