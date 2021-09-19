Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

7 people injured after large tree branch falls at Hawaii hotel

A large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down near the pool at the Hilton Hawaiian...
A large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down near the pool at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Officials said seven people suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries and multiple abrasions.(Source: Gray News)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Seven people, including four who are in serious condition, were injured when a large tree branch collapsed in Waikiki.

According to Hawaii News Now, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The branch fell near the hotel’s pool.

Officials said seven people suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries and multiple abrasions.

EMS said four of the seven patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Among those seriously injured were a 50-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and another woman whose age was not disclosed.

The three others were evaluated at the scene and refused to be transported.

A witness in the area said the crashing branch sounded like a “jet engine firing up.”

“It was a beautiful Saturday here at the Hilton. People are tanning, enjoying themselves. And then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it just, you know, like a movie. It all happened so fast. I mean, it’s one of those things that you never would expect to happen,” said Adam Boyd, who was working at a nearby shop.

Boyd said when he heard the loud sound, he rushed outside to help.

“As soon as I ran outside, I see the last of the tree just slowly falling and as it is falling, it is taking out the tops of the palm trees that are in the area and just collapses,” he said. “My first instincts along with everybody else that was in the area was let’s just help — let’s run over there and see if there is anybody trapped underneath.”

Following the incident, Hilton Hawaiian Village released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and their families. Our hotel team along with several guests responded immediately and the proper authorities were contacted. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance.”

Crews have since closed off the area as an investigation continues as to what caused the branch to fall.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted

Latest News

In this image taken from SpaceX video a SpaceX capsule carrying four people parachutes into the...
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown
Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at the rally reinstalled the...
In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
Haitians on Texas border undeterred by US plan to expel them
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend