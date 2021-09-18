Warm Last Weekend of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An east to northeast wind flow around Tropical Storm Odette well off the East Coast and High pressure over eastern will keep temperatures from getting too hot this last weekend of Summer. Tropical Storm Odette will have no direct impact to land. It will increase the Rip Current risk this weekend at the coast.

The weekend won’t be a washout. However, in the warm and humid air mass, there will be a couple of showers and downpours form Saturday afternoon into the evening. Most communities look to stay rain free Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer than average temperatures to start the week.

Tracking a strong Autumn Cold Front by Wednesday. This will give the region a widespread rain. Followed by cooler and drier conditions later next week! A half inch to 2.5 inches of rain is projected Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Isolated evening shower/storm. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Most areas will be rain free. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Cooler and breezy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

