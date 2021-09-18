Summer-Like For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last weekend of Summer is feeling like the season. Temperatures will be a little above average Sunday into Monday.

Tracking a strong Autumn Cold Front by Wednesday. This will give the region a widespread rain. Followed by cooler and drier conditions later next week! A half inch to 2.5 inches of rain is projected Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Saturday night: Isolated evening shower/storm. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Most areas will be rain free. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Cooler and breezy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the 70s.

