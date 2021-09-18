Mountaineers top Hokies 27-21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia for the first time since 2005 to take on West Virginia.

The iconic Black Diamond Trophy was on the line, which is the token kept by the winner of each rivalry matchup.

West Virginia struck first on an 80 yard run from running back Leddie Brown. On the next West Virginia possession, Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege hit Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 29 yard touchdown to put WVU up 14-0 over Virginia Tech.

The Hokies would eventually get on the board late in the first quarter on Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson connection from 23 yards making the score 14-7.

Tech would enter halftime trailing 24-7, but came out hot in the second half.

Trailing by 20 in the third quarter, running back Raheem Blackshear found the end zone on a 20 yard carry bringing some life back to Virginia Tech. Mountaineers on top 24-14.

Late in the fourth quarter, Burmeister finds running back Jalen Holston who would scamper his way for 29 yards to bring Virginia Tech within 6.

On the very next drive for the Mountaineers, Doege’s third down pass ends up in the hands of Tech’s Jermaine Waller who would return the interception to the Mountaineer 17 yard line. This would set up Virginia Tech with a chance to take the lead with 2:11 left to play.

Hokies would eventually get the ball to the Mountaineer four yard line but the Mountaineer defense comes up with the goal line stand to secure the win for West Virginia.

Mountaineers claim the Black Diamond Trophy beating Virginia Tech 24-14.

