Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8
Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27
Collegiate-Richmond 35, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Culpeper 12, Liberty-Bealeton 6
Goochland 27, Armstrong 6
Greenbrier Christian 40, The Covenant School 28
Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20
Louisa 33, Fluvanna 0
Luray 21, Page County 12
Madison County 26, William Monroe 24
Manchester 38, Powhatan 6
Nelson County 20, Cumberland 16
Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 10
Rockbridge County 47, Staunton 8
Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7
Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0
Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.