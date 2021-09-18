Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Andrew Webb, Mike Shiers and Max Marcilla
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8

Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27

Collegiate-Richmond 35, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Culpeper 12, Liberty-Bealeton 6

Goochland 27, Armstrong 6

Greenbrier Christian 40, The Covenant School 28

Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20

Louisa 33, Fluvanna 0

Luray 21, Page County 12

Madison County 26, William Monroe 24

Manchester 38, Powhatan 6

Nelson County 20, Cumberland 16

Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 10

Rockbridge County 47, Staunton 8

Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7

Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0

Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18

