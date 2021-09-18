Advertise With Us
African American Teaching Fellows prepares a celebration for their members

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - African American Teaching Fellows is an organization that helps bring more teachers of color into the classroom. AATF helps these fellows financially and acts as a gateway into hiring schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“Anyone that’s a teacher can tell you that the first year is really challenging. Some people even title it the make or break year,” said Dr. Tamara Dias, AATF executive director.

They are hosting a celebration to honor four fellows that finished their first year of teaching.

“For our fellows, we really celebrate the work that they’ve put in that first year to build relationships with their students and better their craft,” Dr. Dias said.

The Celebration of Fellows will kick off this October 15.

