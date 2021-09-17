Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates

Virginia Employment Commission
Virginia Employment Commission(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Unemployment Commission announced that its unemployment insurance (UI) system will temporarily be offline in preparation for a new system.

“Modernizing the current UI system is a critical part of VEC’s commitment to improving the overall experience of its customers and serves as the foundation of the organization’s mission,” VEC said.

The current UI will be down for all users starting on Sept. 29 at noon. The VEC will notify users when it goes live again beginning in October.

“During this changeover period, users will be temporarily unable to complete online actions for unemployment insurance.  The Customer Contact Center will also be temporarily unavailable during this period” the VEC said.

There will be no changes to how citizens receive benefits during this time.

“Customers will not be able to file initial/additional or reopened claims, weekly claims, or obtain inquiries on the IVR (telephone system) after 6 p.m. on 09/30/21, as our systems will be taken down to cut over to the new system,” the VEC said.

The VEC recommends that time-sensitive actions be taken care of before the update and that users should file and/or certify weekly claims between Sept. 26 and 29. Once the new system is online, users can file a claim with an effective date retroactive to the day they became eligible for benefits.

More information can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted

Latest News

(FILE)
Early voting underway
Charlottesville High School (FILE)
CCS opting into random COVID-19 testing program
COVID-19
VDH: 827,197 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,242 deaths
Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond