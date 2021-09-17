VDH introduces QR code as electronic COVID-19 vaccination record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health now provides QR codes to people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 record QR code is just an electronic vaccination record, drawn from our data in the Virginia Immunization Information System,” said VDH Director of Division of Immunization Christy Gray.

Any provider that gives a COVID-19 vaccine is required to report to that system. The code tells the scanner a person’s name, date of birth, what vaccines they received and when.

You may be asked or required to have your record scanned at certain businesses or before travel.

“As we were seeing earlier this summer, there were some private entities especially through international travel requiring QR codes.”

There’s a two-factor verification that sends a code to your device, stopping others from pulling up your portal.

“The QR code is digitally signed by the Virginia Department of Health, it cannot be altered or forged,” said Gray.

