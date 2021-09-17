Advertise With Us
The University of Virginia’s CHARLI program helps inmates with HIV

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a program for people with HIV once they are released from jail or prison. CHARLI stands for Comprehensive HIV AIDS Resources and Linkages for Inmates.

Medical care, food resources, and housing are just some of the things CHARLI affords to people post incarceration.

“UVA CHARLI is one of 5 CHARLI offices in the state of Virginia, it’s sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health. The program basically provides case management for HIV positive inmates,” said CHARLI case manager Les Roberts.

When these inmates are soon to be released, the program assigns them a case manager to help.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

