UVA Medical Center seeing gradually increasing number of COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The number of COVID-19 patients at the University of Virginia Medical Center is gradually increasing, which is putting a strain on the hospital system.

Right now, Wendy Horton, the chief executive officer at the UVA Medical Center, says elective procedures scheduled for next week will go on as planned, but that could all change depending on how many COVID-19 patients walk through the door.

“The COVID patients take more resources from a nursing care perspective,” Horton said. “When we have more COVID patients, that’s different pressures on the healthcare system and that would be for any hospital in Virginia right now.”

There are about 60 COVID-19 patients on the inpatient side at UVA Medial Center including children.

“We have about four pediatric patients today on the inpatient side with with COVID,” Horton said.

Horton says these cases are not causing delays in elective procedure as of now.

“Next week, our intention is not to delay elective procedures,” Horton said.

All of this could change depending on how many people contract COVID-19.

