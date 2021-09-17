Mostly cloudy and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary and a developing system over the western Atlantic ocean will plenty of clouds in place throughout the area. A few sprinkles will be possible, however, conditions will become drier later in the day. The weekend will feature warm temperatures and high humidity. Most of the region will see a fair amount of sunshine. Our next chance for widespread rain will occur Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower & fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.