Maps on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall get an innovative look

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Navigating Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is getting a bit easier now, thanks to some new maps.

The maps on the Downtown Mall are getting a long overdue update. Some of the old ones feature shops that are not even there anymore.

“We put some effort and time into updating the maps, making them correct,” Charlottesville Business Development Manager Jason Ness said. “But also making them more vibrant with colors, so it’s easier to find for a tourist in town, or locals who have never maybe been to a specific store and want to find something else to do on the mall.”

Since the mall is constantly changing, the Office of Economic Development chose an innovative feature for these new maps.

“We have a QR code,” Ness said. “While we have every intent of keeping them, all maps, up-to-date as much as we can, people can also use their phone to scan the QR code to go to downtowncharlottesville.com.”

This is one the first steps of a larger project for the Office of Economic Development.

“Our office has been working on a Recovery Roadmap plan for the city and city businesses,” Ness said. “And throughout that we’ve heard some comments about cleanup infrastructure and the kind of beautifying more of the commercial corridors.”

The Office of Economic Development is still in the process of putting out all of the new maps, but soon the mall will be fully updated.

