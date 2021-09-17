Last Weekend of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northeast wind flow around an area of Low pressure off the East Coast and High pressure over eastern Canada locked in a mostly cloudy sky. A few spotty showers and temperatures a little below average.

The weekend won’t be a washout. However, in the humid air mass, there will be a couple of showers and downpours form Saturday afternoon into the evening. Most communities look to stay rain free this weekend.

Warmer than average on Sunday and Monday.

Tracking a strong Autumn Cold Front by Wednesday. This will give the region a widespread rain. Followed by cooler and drier conditions later next week!

Friday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Stray shower around this evening. Overall many areas will stay dry for High School Football. Temperatures in the 70s and then 60s overnight. Patchy fog.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Isolated evening shower/storm. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Most areas will be rain free. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Cooler and breezy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.