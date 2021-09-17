Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Last Weekend of Summer

Spotty Rain Chance
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northeast wind flow around an area of Low pressure off the East Coast and High pressure over eastern Canada locked in a mostly cloudy sky. A few spotty showers and temperatures a little below average.

The weekend won’t be a washout. However, in the humid air mass, there will be a couple of showers and downpours form Saturday afternoon into the evening. Most communities look to stay rain free this weekend.

Warmer than average on Sunday and Monday.

Tracking a strong Autumn Cold Front by Wednesday. This will give the region a widespread rain. Followed by cooler and drier conditions later next week!

Friday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Stray shower around this evening. Overall many areas will stay dry for High School Football. Temperatures in the 70s and then 60s overnight. Patchy fog.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Isolated evening shower/storm. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Most areas will be rain free. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Cooler and breezy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Mostly cloudy and humid
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Clouds and a few showers
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise