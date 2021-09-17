Advertise With Us
K-12 Central VA Students Get COVID Testing

Jack Jouett Middle School Hosts COVID-19 Testing
By Max Marcilla
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - To stay on top of rising COVID cases among children in our area, Thursday night K-12 students had a chance to get tested for the virus.

UVA Health brought testing to a drive-through site set up at Albemarle County’s Jack Jouett middle school.

Testing opportunities continue Friday for anyone 2-years and older...

We have more information on when and where you can get tested on our website.

