K-12 Central VA Students Get COVID Testing
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - To stay on top of rising COVID cases among children in our area, Thursday night K-12 students had a chance to get tested for the virus.
UVA Health brought testing to a drive-through site set up at Albemarle County’s Jack Jouett middle school.
Testing opportunities continue Friday for anyone 2-years and older...
We have more information on when and where you can get tested on our website.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.