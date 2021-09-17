Advertise With Us
Fundraiser Concert coming to IX Art Park Saturday

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some festive, live music performances are coming to Ix Art Park this weekend.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month in Charlottesville Saturday night. The annual Cville Sabroso Festival was canceled due to COVID, but two music groups will still be performing in honor of it.

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit Sin Barreras, an organization serving the needs of Charlottesville’s immigrant community.

“They help immigrant families with everything from education to legal issues to health work,” said Estella Knott, a co-organizer of the event. “They’ve had a big hand in helping with getting people vaccinated for COVID. So many things, so many things in the community.”

Lua Project will open the event at 7 at night, then there will be a surprise dance group before the music group Kadencia performs.

