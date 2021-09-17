Early voting underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting for the November elections got underway Friday, September 17.

There are three options to vote this year: either by mail, early in-person, or in-person on Election Day.

Albemarle County is holding early voting at the County Office Building on 5th Street in Room A. In Charlottesville you can vote at City Hall Annex at 120 7th Street NE, Room 142.

Voters need to bring a valid form of ID.

