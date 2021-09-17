Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Early voting underway

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting for the November elections got underway Friday, September 17.

There are three options to vote this year: either by mail, early in-person, or in-person on Election Day.

Albemarle County is holding early voting at the County Office Building on 5th Street in Room A. In Charlottesville you can vote at City Hall Annex at 120 7th Street NE, Room 142.

Voters need to bring a valid form of ID.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!

Latest News

Charlottesville High School (FILE)
CCS opting into random COVID-19 testing program
COVID-19
VDH: 827,197 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,242 deaths
Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
K-12 Central VA Students Get COVID Testing
K-12 Central VA Students Get COVID Testing