Clouds and a few showers

Improving weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary is to our east, and there is a developing system over the western Atlantic ocean. Between both of these systems, a few showers and drizzle will move across the area. however, as high pressure builds in skies will become mostly cloudy later. While humidity levels are expected to remain high for this last weekend of summer, temperatures will be closer to seasonal. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine this weekend. Our next chance for rain will hold off until the middle of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Early clouds, showers & drizzle, then mostly cloudy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Evening shower, & fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High; low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low” low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

