Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Center for Civic Innovation fellows addressing issues in Charlottesville

Signs on the downtown mall, where many Charlottesville businesses reside.
Signs on the downtown mall, where many Charlottesville businesses reside.(wvir)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group is working to address issues such as poverty, equality, and access to services.

“We work to remove barriers to innovation so we offer these trainings for our fellows to participate in. But we do things like provide childcare wheels transportation to and from technology that’s needed,” director of the program, Christie Taylor said.

This is all being done through the Center for Civic Innovation. Projects include a digital currency credit-building program and an oral history project on public housing.

A’Leia Henry is a 2021 fellow and says this is a wonderful opportunity for different people in Charlottesville to get some notoriety.

“The project that I’m working on is to try and see what the community would feel about the idea of home ownership for public housing residents,” Henry said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted

Latest News

The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Medical Center seeing gradually increasing number of COVID-19 patients
Virginia Employment Commission
VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates
The public is encouraged to avoid contact with the lake in these areas until the algae...
Advisories remain in place for parts of Lake Anna
(FILE)
Early voting underway