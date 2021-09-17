Center for Civic Innovation fellows addressing issues in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group is working to address issues such as poverty, equality, and access to services.

“We work to remove barriers to innovation so we offer these trainings for our fellows to participate in. But we do things like provide childcare wheels transportation to and from technology that’s needed,” director of the program, Christie Taylor said.

This is all being done through the Center for Civic Innovation. Projects include a digital currency credit-building program and an oral history project on public housing.

A’Leia Henry is a 2021 fellow and says this is a wonderful opportunity for different people in Charlottesville to get some notoriety.

“The project that I’m working on is to try and see what the community would feel about the idea of home ownership for public housing residents,” Henry said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.