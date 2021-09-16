Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
William Monroe football looking to extend streak against rival Madison County

By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The William Monroe football team will host Madison County on Friday night, and it’s always a big game when the border-rivals square off.

The Dragons will be looking to continue a run of success against Madison County, as they have won seven games in a row against their rivals.

WMHS senior WR/CB Shea Jeffers says, “It’s our rivalry game, it’s special. If we had to win one game, this is the game we have to win, year in, and year out.”

As you might expect, there is some chatter between the teams leading up to the game.

“The trash talk, and whatnot, that just fuels us to play even harder,” says Jeffers.

Junior RB/LB Daelan Powell-Jackson says, “They come in, they talk the whole game. They talk trash, try to get under our skin. We just come out and bust them in their mouth, every year. Beat ‘em. I don’t know why they keep trying to play us every year.”

Powell-Jackson says there is pressure to keep the win streak going.

“We got to keep it together, and do it for the past teams,” says Powell-Jackson. “If we lose, they’re going to make it seem like we’re bad, so we have to come in here and get the job done, for the fans, and let them have a good night.”

Senior LB/RB/FB Bryce Hoffman adds, “The crowd is going to be loud. I think it’s going to be a pretty big home advantage, for that game.”

And the guys dressed in green won’t be holding anything back.

“My whole life we’ve beat the crap out of Madison,” says Jeffers, “and yeah, we’re just going to keep that going this week. That’s what we hope to do.”

The Dragons and Mountaineers are scheduled to kickoff on Friday at seven o’clock at William Monroe High School.

