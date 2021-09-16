Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!

Dustin Tavella
Dustin Tavella(NBC)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia resident and Magician Dustin Tavella has been named the winner of season 16 of America’s Got Talent.

Tavella won the show’s $1 million grand prize and will join “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino. “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” begins on Nov. 4 and will run Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Luxor Theater.

Tavella was born and raised in Pottsdown, Pennsylvania but now resides in Virginia Beach, Va., with his wife, Kari, and their adopted sons, Xander and Sylas.

“For the past 16 seasons ‘America’s Got Talent’ has discovered incredible acts from across the globe, and Dustin Tavella continues that tradition, effortlessly delivering on what makes this show uniquely special,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Dustin opened his heart to America, captivating viewers with his blend of magic and personal storytelling. His win exemplifies what AGT is all about — positivity, inspiration and connection — and speaks to exactly what our country needs right now.”

