Virginia governor’s race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

McAuliffe and Youngkin
McAuliffe and Youngkin(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season.

The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections.

The two candidates are to meet Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law in conservative-leaning southwest Virginia.

McAuliffe served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018. Youngkin is the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm.

In Virginia, governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms.

A second debate is scheduled Sept. 28 in liberal-leaning northern Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

