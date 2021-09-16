Spotty Rain Chances

Advertise With Us
Mainly Dry Last Weekend of Summer
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cold front is near the I-95 corridor. A few downpours and thunderstorms have formed along it. At the same time, an area of low pressure is off the East Coast. The flow around that low is from the east and that is causing any downpour or storm to back slowly to the northwest this evening.

Otherwise it’s mostly cloudy, mild and humid night.

A mild and humid day ahead of Friday with only a spotty rain risk.

Temperatures will be warmer than average for the last official weekend of summer. Most communities look to remain dry.

Dry weather pattern to persist into Monday.

The weather pattern starts to change next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when a cold front arrives from the northwest. Providing a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Along with more typical temperatures to start Autumn.

Thursday night: Isolated to widely scattered shower and storm chance this evening. Mostly cloudy, mild overnight with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid. A stray shower or storm possible. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Most high school football games and overall the last Fridays after Five looks fine. Temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog late.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Most areas dry. Highs in the warm and humid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

