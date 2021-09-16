Advertise With Us
Reports: Youngkin campaign raises more money, McAuliffe has more cash on-hand

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The latest Virginia Department of Elections Campaign Finance Reports shows Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin raising more money than Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

However, McAuliffe’s campaign currently has more than twice as much on-hand cash: $12.6 million to Younkin’s $6 million.

From July 1 to August 31, Youngkin’s campaign received $15.7 million. Meanwhile, McAuliffe’s campaign took in $11.5 million during the same period. Though, the GOP candidate loaned his campaign $4.5 million during this period.

Previous reports show Youngkin had already loaned his campaign a total of $12 million. McAuliffe has not loaned money to his campaign.

The gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to debate at the Appalachian School of Law Thursday, September 16.

