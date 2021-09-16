Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot

Advertise With Us
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man was killed Thursday after he was beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a famous Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, police said.

The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game, police said. The Philadelphia Union had lost to Club América on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old was fatally beaten and two other people were injured in the fight before the suspects fled in an SUV, police said. According to police, the injured were stable.

Alcohol may have played a role in the brawl, police said.

“Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quite safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, every once in a while, you get a fight that escalates into violence,” said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police were called to the restaurant in July after a New Jersey man was shot and killed during an argument. A Pennsylvania man was charged in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

