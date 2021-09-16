The Pie Chest on East High Street no longer serves customers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pie Chest on 1518 East High Street will no longer be a place to buy your morning coffee or a tasty treat.

“Unfortunately it’s not going to work for us to have that retail space,” said Pie Chest employee Carrie Paxton.

The Pie Chest location on East High will soon be used as a teaching space for Albemarle County Public School students. It will continue to serve as kitchen space to make pies and roast Lone Light Coffee.

“In the past couple of months our owners Tina and Rachel have been evaluating what changes we want to see moving forward,” Paxton said.

The owners decided that staffers will drive baked goods from the East High location to the 4th and Market Street Pie Chest to be sold.

I think we’ve seen a lot of businesses sort of reevaluate the way they’ve been doing things after the last year and a half that we’ve had.

COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing were a struggle at the High Street location, which is one reason the owners decided to use the space differently.

The Market and 4th street location has room for outside seating and distancing.

Employees also say staffing will be easier with the new changes.

