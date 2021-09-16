Multi-million dollar school reconfiguration plan presented to Charlottesville City Council, School Board

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A huge reconfiguration and renovation plan for Charlottesville schools took a step forward Wednesday night.

We now know which models are being recommended, but one issue remains: money.

The team at VMDO Architecture and members of the Community Design team decided that Option 2 was the best for Walker Upper Elementary School. That would give Pre-K a temporary home in the “A” building (costing just over $1.3 million) while renovations occurred to the building that currently houses the auditorium. Once that is finished, Pre-K students would move to the new space, and the “A” building could be used for a number of purposes, including administrative staff.

That project is estimated to cost over $22 million.

Maria Bninski with VMDO Architecture said that option was appealing because it has “the kind of easy indoor-outdoor living.”

“It’s really exciting to kind of see things coming to some decision points in this time frame, because part of me wasn’t sure it would be possible,” said Councilor Heather Hill. “Kudos to you and to all the volunteers who have come forward throughout the summer.”

At Buford Middle School, the priority was clear: renovate buildings as much as possible.

“Renovation -- heavy renovation is most important,” said VMDO’s Wyck Knox. “You have to do that. From there, we really want to focus in on the most amount of square footage per student.”

Option 3 was the project that was favored despite having the largest price tag ($73 million).

As for how to pay for it, a proposed tax increase of between $0.13 and $0.18 and the possibility of scrapping the West Main Street project and the parking garage project are being discussed.

Councilors agreed that the West Main Street project will likely have to go.

“As probably, maybe the last defender of the West Main project, I also agree that whatever option we end up taking, it’s going to have to be an option that does not include the West Main project,” said Councilor Lloyd Snook.

The West Main Street project costs an estimated $18 million. The parking garage project could contribute “between $5-7 million... if we didn’t do anything,” according to City Manager Chip Boyles.

One thing the city said would help is if the state passes a 1% sales tax increase in the upcoming General Assembly.

“If we’re able to get the sales tax increase and you’re able to get $12 million a year, you can get both of those done, pay cash for them, and be done in 8 years,” said Krissy Hammill, the city’s budget and management analyst.

A graphic below was presented to City Council as four options -- without taking into consideration a potential sales tax.

Here’s what Knox says is next:

“There are some decisions to make. We’ll take a selected option with a selected budget and develop it further until we get to the point where we really get to the big decision in March of next year,” he said. “Do we pull the trigger on this, or do we not?”

The reconfiguration project takes one more trip to council for an information session on October 4, before a formal vote by the school board on October 7, and then the final approval by council on October 18.

