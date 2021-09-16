Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Legal aid service has not seen a surge in eviction cases following moratorium’s end

Whitfield said the numbers for October don’t show a surge in eviction cases either, and are actually lower than they were before the pandemic.
Blue Ridge Legal Services in Harrisonburg
Blue Ridge Legal Services in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Executive Director of Blue Ridge Legal Services in Harrisonburg John Whitfield was preparing for a flood of evictions cases to come in when the CDC moratorium ended last month. However, he found that is not the case.

“It looks like there is going to be just a trickle instead of a flood,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said it could be because around the same time as the moratorium’s end, expired protections were re-enacted by the Virginia General Assembly.

“That just sort of changed everything for everybody,” Whitfield said. “It’s been just an up and down, rollercoaster experience for landlords and tenants and the courts and for our attorneys here at Blue Ridge Legal Services.”

Whitfield said some of the evictions previously filed have been pushed off because they were done before these protections kicked in.

The protections require a 14-day notice and a notice of the rental assistance program. Landlords are also required to apply for rental assistance on behalf of tenants before eviction.

“It’s a win-win situation. The landlords will get money that otherwise the tenants probably couldn’t afford to pay. The tenants will continue to have housing and not be homeless and won’t owe that rent and the courts won’t be flooded with evictions,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said the numbers for October do not show a surge in eviction cases either and are actually lower than they were before the pandemic.

He said this may show that the mitigation steps put in place are working.

Whitfield said Virginia has done a good job of dispersing the rent relief program to those who need it and said they are still looking to spread the word about the program.

Blue Ridge Legal Services has employees available to help community members with an application.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

McAuliffe and Youngkin
Virginia governor’s race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate
COVID-19
VDH: 822,985 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,207 deaths
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
Augusta County's LEAD program office located in Staunton, VA.
Augusta County LEAD program provides opportunity to avoid some felony charges
Buford Middle School
Multi-million dollar school reconfiguration plan presented to Charlottesville City Council, School Board