Humid, but not as hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the day. A weakening frontal boundary, and energy off the southeastern coast will give us a chance for a few spotty showers and storms today through Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions and a northeast wind has finally disrupted our latest heat wave. Temperatures over the next several days are expected to be closer to normal for this time of the year. Unfortunately humidity levels will remain high. Right now the last weekend of summer will feature a fair amount of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, t-shower, Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, hit & miss shower & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

