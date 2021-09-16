Advertise With Us
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond

Flooding on I-95.
Flooding on I-95.(Jimmy Asburn)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is responding to multiple calls for water rescues and vehicles trapped in high water.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Richmond and Henrico until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Road closures or areas impacted by high water include the following:

  • Chamberlayne Avenue near Laburnum Avenue is closed due to high water.
  • Interstate 95 near Belvidere is closed with traffic being diverted
  • West Grace Street at North Harrison Street
  • Cumberland Street and South Harrison Street
  • Elsmere Avenue
  • West 21st Street at Bainbridge Street
  • Lanvale Avenue at Westwood Avenue
  • Brook Road

Major flooding on Interstate 95 at Belvidere caused traffic to be diverted due to flooding. Police said several vehicles were stranded. All lanes have since reopened.

Viewer video showed water spilling over the jersey wall.

There is currently a four-mile backup. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Richmond Fire crews helped get one person out of a car at Cumberland Street and South Harrison Street.

RFD crews also helped a person from a pickup truck that got stuck on train tracks at Brook Road. Crews spoke with CSX to stop train traffic as they worked to get the truck off the tracks.

RFD crews also helped a person from a pickup truck that got stuck on train tracks at Brook Road.(NBC12)

Viewer video from the dam at Bryan Park shows it being overrun. This is the path that’s not too far from the picnic pavilion near Bryan Park Avenue.

A person appeared to be swimming in the floodwater at Grace and Harrison streets in Richmond near the Village Cafe.

