Eye to the sky
Improving this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -While conditions across our area are still expected to be humid, temperatures will not be as hot. High pressure is to our east, and we have a stalled frontal boundary to our west. The wind circulation between these systems will be out of the northeast. That combined with mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures closer to seasonal levels. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible. Conditions are expected to settle this weekend, with a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty t-shower, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-shower & fog, Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, hit & miss t-shower, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...: low 64
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
