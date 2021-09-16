Advertise With Us
Eye to the sky

Improving this weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -While conditions across our area are still expected to be humid, temperatures will not be as hot. High pressure is to our east, and we have a stalled frontal boundary to our west. The wind circulation between these systems will be out of the northeast. That combined with mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures closer to seasonal levels. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible. Conditions are expected to settle this weekend, with a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty t-shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-shower & fog, Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, hit & miss t-shower, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...: low 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

