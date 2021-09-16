Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, followed by shows in the U.S. in 2022.

But he said a fall on a hard surface in late summer had left him in pain.

He said in a statement on Thursday that “despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”

He said that “it is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.”

He promised fans that “the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

John said he planned to start the U.S. leg of the tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Democrats
Ben Tomkunas holds a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn., on Aug. 21, 2021, that has smashed a...
Quite a catch: Catfish shatters state, maybe world, record
(FILE)
Reports: Youngkin campaign raises more money, McAuliffe has more cash on-hand
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018 file photo, Nicki Minaj attends the Oscar de la Renta show during...
Nicki Minaj’s claim that COVID vaccine can cause impotence is false, Trinidad health minister says