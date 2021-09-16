Class to help quit smoking begins Sept. 22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re trying to quit smoking, then this class may help you.

Quit Smoking Blue Ridge is hosting a free six week virtual course to help kick tobacco and nicotine addictions. The class runs from September 22 to October 27.

The class will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will create a safer space for people to help each other quit.

If you would like to sign up for the class, you can email director Scott Mein at scottrmein@gmail.com.

