CDC rates UVA highly on breastfeeding and infant care survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A national survey conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the University of Virginia’s medical center and children’s hospital at the top of the list for infant nutrition and care.

UVA Health continues to work hard to build up its nationally recognized Breastfeeding Medicine Program, something they’ve been at for the better part of 10 years now.

Program Director Dr. Ann Kellams credits the work of nurses, lactation consultants, doctors, and hospital leadership for a just-earned A-plus rating from the CDC.

“The best thing that we hear is that this is the most family-friendly that we have ever been as a place for giving birth and having your baby and starting your new family,” Kellams said.

Kellams says care through UVA’s breastfeeding medicine program bridges from prenatal care to birth to post-partum care.

They keep mothers and infants together, allowing the babies to feed whenever they want, instead of on a schedule. They also allow parents to get comfortable before leaving the hospital.

“I’ve been asked multiple times to help other hospitals and health systems incorporate some of these practices into their care,” Dr. Kellams said. “You’ll see there’s a trend nationwide to do a better job, beginning during pregnancy and during the postpartum stay, to do a better job supporting these families.”

