Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CDC rates UVA highly on breastfeeding and infant care survey

By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A national survey conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the University of Virginia’s medical center and children’s hospital at the top of the list for infant nutrition and care.

UVA Health continues to work hard to build up its nationally recognized Breastfeeding Medicine Program, something they’ve been at for the better part of 10 years now.

Program Director Dr. Ann Kellams credits the work of nurses, lactation consultants, doctors, and hospital leadership for a just-earned A-plus rating from the CDC.

“The best thing that we hear is that this is the most family-friendly that we have ever been as a place for giving birth and having your baby and starting your new family,” Kellams said.

Kellams says care through UVA’s breastfeeding medicine program bridges from prenatal care to birth to post-partum care.

They keep mothers and infants together, allowing the babies to feed whenever they want, instead of on a schedule. They also allow parents to get comfortable before leaving the hospital.

“I’ve been asked multiple times to help other hospitals and health systems incorporate some of these practices into their care,” Dr. Kellams said. “You’ll see there’s a trend nationwide to do a better job, beginning during pregnancy and during the postpartum stay, to do a better job supporting these families.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way

Latest News

Southwood is moving forward with home development.
Progress report on development of revamped Southwood community
Augusta County's LEAD Program office is located in downtown Staunton.
Augusta County LEAD program provides opportunity to avoid some felony charges
Experts say the measles vaccine helps to prevent the spread of the disease.
No community spread of measles, health official says
This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Governor’s mansion turns gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month