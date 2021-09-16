CAT to no longer run through Rio Hill Shopping Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Beginning October 3, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will no longer come into the Rio Hill Shopping Center. This comes after the property manager requested the bus to go.

“I can’t drive, so I take the bus,” Howard Mallison II said.

Mallison says he uses the CAT bus service in the Rio Hill Shopping Center to get to Kroger.

“I knew that they were going to be making some changes with Fashion Square going down, but I didn’t know it was going to effect all the way up here,” Mallison said.

Now, Mallison and others need to find a different route. The property manager of the Rio Hill Shopping enter asked CAT in a letter to remove the bus route from here.

The letter states, “The shopping center will be undergoing a renovation of the storefronts and the current bus routes will not work with the vision of the shopping center. Not only are the buses a safety hazard for the customers crossing the main drive lanes to get to the stores, but the weight of the buses is also causing significant damage to the asphalt resulting in premature wear and cracking. The resulting repairs that are required to replace the asphalt is also a significant expense for the center.”

According to CAT, Route 5 going from Walmart to Fashion Square Mall will utilize Berkmar Drive to get to Rio Rd. Stop #17367 Rio Hill Shopping Center and Stop #15110 Rio Hill Shopping at Subway will no longer be served.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.