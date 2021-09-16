Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
BRAFB hosts Shop to Stop Hunger event

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hosted its eighth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event at the Rio Hill Kroger Thursday, September 16.

Contestants raced to fill their carts with the most food. The food and money raised beforehand goes to support families who rely on BRAFB.

“At the end of the competition we see who’s won, and they get a fabulous trophy,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Michael CEO McKee said. “But, most important for folks in our community who are in need get food on their table, and also a measure of hope knowing that people in the community really care and are reaching out.”

Over the last eight years the food bank has raised enough funds and food for 485,000 meals. This year the event helped the organization top half a million meals total.

