Augusta County to honor fallen K9 with memorial bridge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County has announced it will host a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., for the ‘K9 Cara Memorial Bridge’, which will include the unveiling of a sign honoring the service and sacrifice of K9 Cara.

The ceremony will feature remarks by Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton, Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, and Staunton Sheriff Matt Robinson.

The dedication and remarks will be held near to the property at 431 Old White Bridge Road. County officials say attendees will be invited to process toward the bridge where the unveiling of the sign will take place.

“K9 Cara touched a chord in the entire community’s heart. Augusta County wanted to show deep appreciation for the life of this special dog who gave its all in service to our citizens,” said Tim Fitzgerald, County Administrator.

Cara, a K9 unit with the Staunton Sheriff’s Office, fell from the bridge on Route 640 Old White Bridge Road while assisting the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a weapon thrown from a car under pursuit.

County officials say K9 Cara was ultimately euthanized due to the devastating nature of the injuries sustained.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution April 14, 2021 to request from the Commonwealth Transportation Board that the bridge which spans over the CSX railroad be named the K9 Cara Memorial Bridge to honor K9 Cara’s work and show gratitude for her service for the county.

