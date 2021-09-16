Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Augusta County to aid clean-up of hazardous waste

Gasoline at the landfill
Gasoline at the landfill(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is hosting Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day Saturday, Sept. 18 to help residents dispose of some materials safely.

Morgan Shrewsbury, Environmental Programs Manager for Augusta County, says the event is at the government center in Verona, and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

“It’s a really simple and easy process. We just ask that you put the hazardous material in a safe location, whether in the truck or the backseat where we can access it,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury says Saturday’s efforts are important because some materials shouldn’t be thrown away.

“By processing them before they get to the landfill, we’re taking out a step and making it easier to not only dispose of them properly, but also recycle some of them if they’re able to be done,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury says the following materials will be accepted: gasoline, kerosene, oil-based paints and stains, rechargeable batteries, pesticides, diesel fuel, #2 fuel oil, polyurethane, solvents, automobile batteries, herbicides, small electronics, antifreeze, two cycle fuel mix, light bulbs, used motor oil, mercury devices, computers and propane tanks.

Shrewsbury says hazardous materials from businesses won’t be accepted. Unknown or unlabeled containers, large electronics, televisions, water-based paint, household batteries and vehicle tires also won’t be accepted.

The program is for residents of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

