Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Montana

An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for 15-year-old Dana Johnston. A suspect was identified as...
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for 15-year-old Dana Johnston. A suspect was identified as Cheri Granbois.(MissingKids.org)
By Anna Schleisman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFYR/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Montana was issued Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department said Dana Johnston is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds and last seen in Fort Peck on Wednesday night wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, KFYR reported.

According to the alert, she was assaulted by two unidentified females before someone, identified as 21-year-old Cheri Granbois, dragged her into a black, dual-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.

Granbois was described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department at 406-653-6240 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

