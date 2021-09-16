Albemarle County wins VACo award

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has won a Virginia Association of Counties Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the county’s Court Square Community Conversations and the At Ready Statue Removal project.

The community conversations included learning about the history surrounding historic Court Square.

“It was a really challenging series of conversations for the community and people brought really their best selves forward, and we relied really heavily on a group of community facilitators to help us get through the process and also leaned on the expertise of a lot of community partners,” Director of Communications and Public Engagement Emily Kilroy said.

Albemarle County was one of 30 award winners out of more than 100 submissions.

