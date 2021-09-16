Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County wins VACo award

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has won a Virginia Association of Counties Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the county’s Court Square Community Conversations and the At Ready Statue Removal project.

The community conversations included learning about the history surrounding historic Court Square.

“It was a really challenging series of conversations for the community and people brought really their best selves forward, and we relied really heavily on a group of community facilitators to help us get through the process and also leaned on the expertise of a lot of community partners,” Director of Communications and Public Engagement Emily Kilroy said.

Albemarle County was one of 30 award winners out of more than 100 submissions.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker Monday, September 13, the UVA...
UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

(L-R) Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke
Apple Original Films, ‘Raymond and Ray’, to be filmed in central Virginia this fall
BRAFB hosted its eighth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event at the Rio Hill Kroger in Albemarle...
BRAFB hosts Shop to Stop Hunger event
CSHD encourages individuals with symptoms or close contacts of COVID-19 to seek testing at one...
CSHD providing free weekly COVID-19 testing clinics in Harrisonburg, Augusta County
Residents can visit VDH’s website to access their free vaccination record with the QR code,...
VDH launches QR codes, which can be scanned to verify vaccine status