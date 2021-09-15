VSP investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania Co.

Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County that also sent multiple people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries last week.

VSP says the crash happened at the 124 mile-marker of Interstate 95 around 2:50 a.m. Thursday, September 9. A 2021 Toyota Sequoia was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate and collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Taylor M. Andujar of Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the GMC sufferer non-life-threatening injuries. However, VSP says a 14-year-old girl in the GMC succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the Mary Washington Hospital.

Additionally, a second juvenile passenger and three adult passengers in the GMC all suffered life-threatening injuries.

Andujar is charged with one felony count of DUI manslaughter, two felony counts of DUI maiming, two felony counts of maiming in the second degree, one misdemeanor count of DUI. She is currently being held without bong at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

