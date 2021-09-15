Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
VHHA launches statewide campaign for residents hesitant on getting vaccinated

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has launched an outreach campaign aimed at those who are hesitant towards receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The campaign will have a 30-second video circulating around social media as well as an audio-only version that will be played at radio stations across Virginia as a public service announcement. The video will highlight the importance of getting vaccinated and how you can slow the spread of COVID-19.

VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “In addition to protecting yourself and the people around you, getting vaccinated is a way to honor the dedicated health care professionals across the Commonwealth who have bravely served on the frontlines of this pandemic for more than 18 months. So please, make a plan today to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.”

According to the VDH, since Jan. 17, 2021, just 0.4 percent of fully vaccinated Virginians have had a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, 0.017 percent have been hospitalized, and 0.0038 percent have died from the virus. A recent analysis from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker found that 98 percent of U.S. adults hospitalized for COVID-19 in June and July were unvaccinated.

