Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA students collecting donations for Afghan refugees

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Student Veterans of America at the University of Virginia is collecting donations for refugees from Afghanistan.

So far, the organization has raised about $4,000 and dropped off about 60 pounds of donations, including clothing, toiletries, and diapers.

“A lot of these refugees are coming to this country with nothing but the clothes on their backs. So clothes, toiletries, monetary donations, diapers any little bit helps,” UVA student Timothy Brown said.

These students are still accepting money through a GoFundMe page and physical donations at drop boxes - 1515 student lounge on the UVA Corner and in the basement of Newcomb Hall near the Veterans’ Center.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way

Latest News

(FILE)
Hospital beds filling up in COVID-19 units in Charlottesville area
Dr. Lorna Breen (FILE)
Sen. Kaine urging for passage of Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act
Cross Keys Battlefield
Confederate statue in Maryland to be moved to Harrisonburg battlefield
Congress members from Virginia respond to Biden’s federal vaccine mandate