UVA students collecting donations for Afghan refugees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Student Veterans of America at the University of Virginia is collecting donations for refugees from Afghanistan.

So far, the organization has raised about $4,000 and dropped off about 60 pounds of donations, including clothing, toiletries, and diapers.

“A lot of these refugees are coming to this country with nothing but the clothes on their backs. So clothes, toiletries, monetary donations, diapers any little bit helps,” UVA student Timothy Brown said.

These students are still accepting money through a GoFundMe page and physical donations at drop boxes - 1515 student lounge on the UVA Corner and in the basement of Newcomb Hall near the Veterans’ Center.

