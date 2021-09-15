UVA Health accepting donations for staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is accepting donations to support its staff. Its volunteer services says as COVID-19 cases have started to rise again, more people are reaching out with an interest in donating.

They say treats can go a long way to brighten staff’s days.

“Any donations are greatly appreciated, and it just makes the staff feel, you know, so warm to know that the community is thinking about them during the hard times and the long hours, that they’re helping to take care of so many sick patients,” UVA Health Patient Experience Manager Vickie Marsh said.

Food donations must be prepared in a commercial kitchen and individually packaged.

If you are interested in donating you can contact UVA Health’s volunteer services at 434-924-5251, or send an email to volunteerservices@virginia.edu.

