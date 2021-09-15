Technical Media Producer / Newscast Director

About Gray Television: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently, the top-rated station in all news day parts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description:

The #1 station in the Charlottesville market is looking for a technically savvy individual to work in our brand-new, state-of-the-art Multimedia Control Center. The person we hire will direct newscasts in addition to performing duties associated with broadcasting NBC29′s television.

The successful candidate will work directly with the newscast producers and anchors to put together fast-paced live news broadcasts. The individual will be responsible for all technical aspects of the newscast including video, audio, graphics, transitions and camera movements.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Must be able to multitask in a fast-paced work environment, be able to operate editing software and numerous items of studio equipment including robotic cameras, prompters, audio operation, satellite operation, etc.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on the blue “apply now” button.

Additional Info:

